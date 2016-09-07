Biscuit model of Edinburgh Castle created for coffee morning

A biscuit model of Edinburgh Castle has been created to celebrate Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

The model is part of a larger sculpture of iconic UK landmarks on display in a Baker Street gallery in London ahead of this year’s event on September 30th.

The landmarks, which also include the Shard, Old Trafford and Millennium Centre, were chosen to thank the millions of people across the country who helped raise £27.6m during last year’s event alone.

Macmillan has used its 26 years of experience to identify coffee morning hosts from across the country and immortalise their local landmarks in biscuit, including:

A total of 684 coffee mornings were held in the Scottish capital raising £336,280