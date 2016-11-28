Bonnyrigg teen helps pedal to raise £3.8m for Children in Need

A Midlothian teenager cycled alongside the One Show’s Matt Baker to help raise a record £3.8m during a Rickshaw Challenge in aid of BBC Children in Need.

Olivia Preston (17), who was born profoundly deaf, was one of six young riders to undertake the 470 mile journey down Britain’s East Coast from Jedburgh to London. She was selected for the week-long challenge following her involvement with Deaf Action, a project supporting deaf children and young people.

At the age of two Olivia received a cochlear implant, and is now an active part of the deaf and hearing communities. Her mum and dad are deaf, whilst her brother can hear. Olivia’s found that belonging to both worlds can be challenging, but at Deaf Action she can enjoy being herself with people who understand this.

Reflecting on the challenge, Olivia said: “One of the most memorable moments for me was riding with Matt Baker through a proper rain-storm to reach Duxford in time for that Thursday’s show, and a surprise visit from my friends and family. I am so grateful for everyone who got behind us and donated or cheered us on at the road sides!

Matt Baker cycled alongside the rickshaw throughout. He said: “Each member of this year’s team should be incredibly proud of their hard work – 470 miles over some of the UK’s toughest terrain at this time of year is no easy thing!”