Botanics’ light show sparks row over parking

RESIDENTS have hit out at the Royal Botanic Garden’s plans for its Christmas light show amid fears over parking and congestion.

Neighbours living near the garden’s east gate in Inverleith Row claim it is already hard enough to find parking spaces and Christmas will bring added pressure with many of them having family and friends coming to stay.

They want Botanics bosses to ban people from using the east gate to get into the event, which is expected to attract thousands of visitors every night during its month-long run.

Garden officials say they are doing everything they can to encourage people arriving by car or taxi to use the west gate, where there is plenty parking.

But they say many people come by bus or on foot and would face an extra 1km walk if they could not use the east gate.

This year’s “Christmas at the Botanics” will feature a mile-long illuminated trail including “singing conifers” and trees festooned with giant baubles, as well as a “crystal lawn” and a “fire garden”.

It replaces the Botanic Lights event which took place each autumn for the past three years. Last year’s attracted 43,000 visitors.

But Ian Hooper, of the Inverleith Society, said: “We feel they have not given enough recognition to the impact of traffic and parking on the area if they keep to their plan of using the east gate.

“The main issue for us is because it’s happening over the Christmas holiday, people have family and friends coming – I’ve got my family coming to stay, so that’s two extra cars trying to find somewhere to park.

“Last time they used the east gate it was complete chaos because people would stop to drop people off and traffic would come to a complete standstill.”

He said the residents had suggested a number of compromises.

“Our particular push would be to try to get them to accept they should not use the east gate between Christmas Eve and December 30. That’s the worst possible time for those of us with family or friends staying.”

Heather Jackson, director of enterprise at the Garden, said people coming to Christmas at the Botanics had to buy either an east-gate ticket or a west-gate ticket and the publicity made clear: “This entrance is intended for use only by visitors arriving by bus or on foot.” Those arriving by car or taxi are advised in the publicity to use the west gate, “where there is ample on-street parking available”.

She said: “We are trying to make sure we drive the traffic well away from Inverleith Row. We hope people will respect local residents by parking where we suggest they park.”

Ms Jackson said 16 per cent of those who attended last year’s event used the bus and 20 per cent got there on foot.

“By closing the east gate we would make it difficult for visitors who would have to walk about 1km to the west gate. It would be especially difficult for those with mobility issues or young families.”

ian.swanson@edinburghnews.com