Boy, 15, facing hare coursing charges

Police in Midlothian have charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with a hare coursing incident on March 31 this year.

The 15-year-old was also charged in connection with a separate hare coursing incident at a farm in the Pathhead area on March 23.

The incidents happened on farms in the Dalkeith and Pathhead area.

A report has been submitted to the Children’s Reporter.

Police Sergeant Michele Lindsay of Penicuik police station said: “We recognise the impact that hare coursing has on rural communities in our area and remain committed to investigating all reports of this. We are working with farmers to tackle this issue and patrols are being carried out as part of the Rural Crime initiative.”

Anyone with information can Police Scotland on 101.