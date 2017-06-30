Brave Lyle has crucial operation in brain tumour battle

it was a crucial operation the Cornet family had been dreading for months.

But Lyndsey and TJay knew it was their only option of prolonging precious time with their brave son Lyle who is battling an incurable double brain tumour.

The two-year-old, from Loanhead, is now recovering from a biopsy operation, which saw doctors remove nine samples of his tumour to examine, and decide which treatment the toddler should undergo next.

His family have been told Lyle is “life limited” and the best thing they can hope for is for him to remain stable.

Today, Lyndsey told the Evening News that she believes the operation ran smoothly and branded her son a “warrior”.

She said: “We were told before the operation took place that it was very dangerous.

“There was a chance Lyle may have suffered a stroke, bleeding on the brain or woke up blind – at the moment we think he can still see and his mobility will hopefully be about the same as it was. It’s all being examined by the physio.

“He is all bandaged up and his face is all bruised on one side but he’s here and he’s made us all proud.

“We were really nervous when the operation was taking place – in total it lasted for about five hours.”

Lyndsey and Tjay have been raising funds to adapt their house to meet Lyle’s needs.

They hope to raise £60,000, which would allow them to ­create a bedroom and a wet room on the ground floor, so that the two-year-old doesn’t have to be carried up and down stairs.

Lyndsey said: “We have now reached £52,000 so we aren’t far from our target. We have been continually fundraising.

“It isn’t safe to carry him up and down stairs where he can take seizures and be unsafe.

“We need hoist tracks put in place so he can be safely manoeuvred.

“As well as getting our house extended, we have made a bucket list of things to do with Lyle and we want to make loads of memories as we know our time is limited.

“We aren’t allowed to take him on an aeroplane, so it will mostly be trips to the zoo and the safari park.”

She added: “We really can’t thank everyone enough for all their support.

“Before the operation it was really hard because I had a lot of forms to fill out that asked questions about resuscitation etc. I’m glad that is over with now.

“We are going to be back to the beginning again with Lyle’s chemotherapy and we now have a two-week wait to see how the biopsy went.

“He is an amazing boy and we couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Lyle’s older brother, Chris, four, had a benign tumour removed last year and tests are ongoing to establish whether the boys have the same genetic condition as Lyndsey’s dad Bruce Hay, a Scottish rugby star who died of a brain tumour aged 57 in 2007.

To follow Lyle’s story or find out how to donate, visit his Facebook page named #TeamLyle.

