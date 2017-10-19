Britain’s Got Talent Glasgow audition dates announced

TV talent show Britain’s Got Talent has announced the dates of its Glasgow auditions ahead of a new series to be aired next year.

The team will be at Glasgow’s SEC Centre for the auditions on 12 November. Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2018.

Applications close online at 10am on Monday 6th November 2017, but the public are reminded that they can still show up on the day from 11am-6pm without applying in advance.

Series Producer, Charlie Irwin, said “Britain’s Got Talent 2017 was a fantastic year for talent full of variety - from runner-up Issy Simpson, the youngest magician to audition, to the moving and inspiring Missing People Choir, lovable duo The Pensionalities and our incredible winner Tokio Myers. Now, we can’t wait to see what talent your town has to offer for the 2018 series.

“Anyone can apply - there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents. So if you feel you have something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you.”