Bungling thief who got trapped inside ScotMid shop jailed

A MAN who tried to break out of a supermarket after getting locked in during a theft spree has been jailed.

John Kidd hid in a stock room at the Scotmid store in Gorebridge and waited for staff to leave for the night before going on to fill a rucksack full of cash and cigarettes.

But the thief found himself unable to get out of the supermarket after staff locked the fire exit and the store’s security shutters would not move.

The man then began to smash the store’s large front windows in a panicked bid to escape.

But his desperate antics only set off the store’s alarm system and police raced to the scene to find the stricken thief still stuck inside with the stolen goods.

Kidd, from Gorebridge, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of concealing himself in the Scotmid store and stealing money and cigarettes on March 22 this year when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month. The 35-year-old, who appeared in court from custody, was jailed for 14 months when he appeared before Sheriff Peter Braid yesterday.

He was admonished on a separate charge of smashing the store’s windows during his failed escape plan.

The court previously heard Scotmid staff had locked the premises at 10pm and night shift staff had arrived half an hour later but had left the rear fire door open.

Ms Warner said: “The rear door was unlocked while staff worked within. It would appear between 10.30pm and 3am the accused gained entry and concealed himself within a rear stock room.

“Night shift workers finished at around 3am and CCTV revealed at 3.59am the accused entered the main store area and made his way to the till area where he opened the tills. He removes money from the tills and places amounts into his trouser pocket and a rucksack.

“At 4.01am he attended the cigarette counter and placed a quantity of packets into his bag until it was full.”

The fiscal added Kidd’s attempts to leave the store then proved futile as he could not open the window shutters or the fire exit.

Ms Warner said: “In what appeared to be a panic, the accused smashed a window and attempted to get through the locked shutter. He was unsuccessful and the store alarm had been activated.”

It was found Kidd had attempted to steal £724 of cash and goods from the Hunterfield Road store.

The court was told Kidd had been released from a two-year sentence for housebreaking just five months before the attempted supermarket theft.

Sheriff Peter Braid said Kidd’s crime had been an “aggravated theft and it was planned” and had no option but to jail him.