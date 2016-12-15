Bursary boost for ‘above par’ Blayne

A student from Queen Margaret University has won much-needed financial support from the Ryder Cup Bursary which provides support to the university for their tourism, hospitality and event programmes.

Blayne Beck, an Events Management BA (Hons) is one of five to receive an award of financial support from The Ryder Cup this year.

Blayne, aged 21, was delighted to be awarded a £1000 bursary from Ryder Cup Europe.

Ryder Cup Europe made a commitment to QMU to fund five tourism, hospitality and event student bursaries per year for a total of four years. Now in its third year of distribution, the bursary scheme will provide 20 QMU students with £1000 each.

Blayne, currently in her third year at QMU, was thrilled to win the financial support from The Ryder Cup which she will use towards furthering her studies. She said: “I am delighted and honoured to have won the Ryder Cup Bursary this year.

“This will allow me to comfortably carry out my studies with extra funds for books throughout the year. “In 2017, I hope to do event work experience in Australia to further develop the skills I’ve learnt at QMU.

“This will greatly help me fund this trip and I cannot thank The Ryder Cup enough for this generous bursary.”

Blayne, who is a former pupil of Craigmount High School, juggles her full time study with charity volunteering. She recently raised £8000 for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) through two fundraising events – a live music concert at the Hibernian FC stadium and a Scottish themed Ceilidh at the Hilton Grosvenor. It was the work she conducted on these projects which helped support her winning application to the Ryder Cup fund. She said: “I am passionate about fundraising for CRY as it allows me to pay tribute to a close friend of mine, David Paul, who passed away in 2013 and the tender age of 18.

“He was a young, fit, healthy footballer who played for Hibernian under-20s and had a great future ahead of him.

“He was a true gentleman and loved by all his family and friends. Tragically, his family had also lost their daughter under the same circumstances in 2008. The devastation this caused was unimaginable and is why I decided to start raising money for the charity.”

Blayne added: “Every week in the UK at least 12 apparently fit and healthy young people aged 35 and under die from undiagnosed heart conditions. CRY is a fantastic charity which helps to support the families and provide screening programmes to detect heart conditions earlier. I am pleased that I have been able to put the event management experience that I have gained whilst at QMU into a meaningful project. Hopefully my involvement will go some way to raising money for the charity.”