800 jobs to go in Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management merger

The merger between Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life will lead to 800 job cuts, it was reported last night.

Documents released before a shareholders’ meeting next month also reveal the name of the newly merged company will be Standard Life Aberdeen.

The prospectus stated the cuts, from the group’s 9,000 global workers, would come through natural turnover and recruitment management.

The jobs would be cut over three years.

The documents, reported in the Financial Times, revealed the group would be managed by a board of 16 members drawn equally from both companies.

Martin Gibert, Aberdeen’s chief executive, and Keith Skeoch at Standard Life, will become joint chiefs following the merger, which has been approved by the UK Listing Authority.

Standard Life chairman Gerry Grimstone said: “The directors on both boards have extensive global experience and have provided effective stewardship to grow each organisation.

“We have been able to create a diverse board which will have a strong blend of appropriate skills and knowledge. Together we will effectively oversee the successful delivery of the merger process and the future growth of the combined group.”