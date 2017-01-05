Andy Murray’s five star Cromlix Hotel set to expand

AMBITIOUS proposals to expand Andy Murray’s award-winning Cromlix House hotel have been unveiled.

The tennis legend’s exclusive five star Perthshire hotel, which has twice been named as Scotland’s most luxurious since reopening in 2014, promises new guest facilities and up to 30 new bedrooms as part of exciting new expansion plans.

The proposed development includes a spa, treatment rooms, staff accommodation, a 200-capacity conference and events area, and a gym designed by Andy Murray himself.

Cromlix’s existing Chez Roux restaurant, run by award-winning executive head chef Darin Campbell, will receive a new breakfast and afternoon tea area overseen by its Michelin-starred namesake, Albert Henri Roux OBE, KFO.

It is hoped that the new development will create up to 40 new jobs in the area when it is completed in 2020.

Graeme Green, general manager at Cromlix, said: “Since we re-opened in spring 2014 Cromlix has been a real success story, with both the hotel and Chez Roux restaurant far exceeding expectations and often operating at capacity.

Cromlix chiefs still need to satisfy local planning regulations in order for the extension plan to go ahead. If successful, it is expected that work will be able to commence within the next year.

Graeme added: “It is still early days however if these plans do progress we will discuss our proposals with the local council and community and look forward to receiving their feedback.”

Cromlix House was originally a private residence before being converted into a hotel in 1981, a century after it was built.

The hotel was bought by Andy Murray for £1.8 million at the start of 2013 in a bid to attract more visitors to the area around his hometown of Dunblane.

Prior to Murray’s purchase, the house’s future had looked uncertain. Staff had been forced to phone guests and cancel their reservations, the company in control of the hotel having ceased trading in February 2012.

Upon hearing that the Category C listed property was up for grabs, the tennis champion and current world number one told press that he had “jumped at the opportunity” to own it.

The extensive renovations included demolishing the conservatory and replacing it with a glass-walled restaurant, transforming the bar with hand-painted chinoiserie-style gold leaf peacock and blooms decor, and upgrading bathrooms and bedrooms throughout.

Cromlix’s 15 refurbished rooms and suites are named after some of Scotland’s most recognisable figures past and present, from worthies such as cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, former football manager Sir Alex Ferguson and singer Annie Lennox, to Arthur Conan Doyle, Charles Rennie Mackintosh and William Wallace.

The five star hotel, which covers 34 acres and boasts a tennis court and practice wall finished in glorious Wimbledon green, has won Scottish Hotel of the Year at the Hospitality Awards for the past two years running since it reopened in 2014.