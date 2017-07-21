City Deal to help fund £35m Edinburgh Robotarium

THE UK’s first National Robotarium is to be built on the Heriot-Watt University campus as part of the City Deal.

The aim is to create a world-class hub, building on the existing Edinburgh Centre for Robotics, a £35 million joint venture between Heriot-Watt and Edinburgh University.

First Secretary of State Damian Green visited the centre yesterday, where he shook hands with the Valkyrie robot, designed to carry out high-risk tasks on Mars.

The new funding will expand the current 100-strong team of researchers and propel Edinburgh to the forefront of the fast-growing global robotics stage.

Professor David Lane of Heriot-Watt University, co-director of the centre, said: “Robots are set to revolutionise our economy and society over the next 20 years as they start to work for us and beside us, assisting us and interacting with us.

“As we grow the Robotarium, we will be applying this technology to global problems in a wide range of sectors from offshore energy, healthcare and transport, to construction, manufacturing and education.”

Bob Black, CEO of SeeByte, a world leading developer of smart software solutions, said: “The National Robotarium in Edinburgh will support the growth of companies like SeeByte by providing a pipeline of talented, skilled engineers and specialists, and collaborating with us on research and commercial activities. It will cement Edinburgh’s reputation as a global centre of excellence for robotics.”