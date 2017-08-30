Council reject plans for 750 new homes near ERI

Developers failed to persuade councillors to grant approval for 750 new homes on greenbelt land behind the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh despite plans to include a park “twice the size of the Meadows”.

The scheme would have been delivered with a new park, the largest in the city, covering over 70 per cent of the proposed development site.

Project Architect Ewan McIntyre said: “A park in this location has been a dream for decades – it was gifted 14 years ago to Edinburgh council who then sold some of it and the park hasn’t materialised.

“The application also offers delivery and future maintenance of the park, that has long been a dream of the city.”

However, planning chiefs’ recommendation for refusal was upheld when councillors unanimously agreed to throw out the application.

Greens Cllr Chas Booth said: “If we grant this application, if we sell off this section of land, we are selling off the green jewels of our city in order to provide for housing that isn’t even needed according to the Local Development Plan. What is the value of our LDP if at the first opportunity we rip it up?”