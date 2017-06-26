Details unveiled for Scotland’s biggest tech event

ScotSoft has announced its “biggest speaker line-up yet” ahead of the technology extravaganza in October.

Hosted by digital technologies trade body ScotlandIS, the event is now in its 20th year and will bring together more than 600 chief executives, decision-makers and developers from the public and private sectors.

ScotSoft is hosted by trade body ScotlandIS, which is led by CEO Polly Purvis. Picture: Chris Watt

Speakers at the ScotSoft conference, being held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on 5 October, include Microsoft’s Scott Hanselman and Rupert Whitehead, regional lead for developer relations at Google.

A leadership forum will hear from the likes of Greg Mesch, chief executive of broadband infrastructure specialist CityFibre and Ed Molyneux, founder and chief executive of Edinburgh-based online accounting software developer FreeAgent.

ScotlandIS chief Polly Purvis said: “As the digital technology sector in Scotland continues to grow, and the technology calendar has blossomed, events such as ScotSoft become more and more influential in shaping the industry.

“Our tagline for this year’s event is ‘sometimes you just need an idea’. ScotSoft does just that by offering a unique opportunity for developers, CEOs and thought leaders to meet, share knowledge and inspire each other to think differently.”

ScotSoft will also feature the young software engineer of the year awards, which have been running for 28 years and have typically seen the winners emerge with an average of three job offers.

