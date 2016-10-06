Edinburgh among top ten in new job satisfaction league table

Edinburgh’s workers are among the most satisfied in the UK, a new survey has found.

The Capital came sixth in a table of UK cities for job fulfilment – behind Brighton, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield but ahead of Birmingham, Southampton, London, Liverpool and Cardiff.

The survey by website LinkedIn found 42 per cent of professionals in Edinburgh felt fulfilled at work.

And 54.1 per cent said relationships with colleagues was the most important factor for job fulfilment – ahead of doing work that has a positive impact on others (50 per cent) and salary (49 per cent).

Edinburgh employees also cited a good work-life balance as the most important factor contributing to overall fulfilment in their lives (57.5 per cent) – and more important than factors such as salary.

Nevertheless, 86 per cent of professionals in Edinburgh said they would be open to being approached by a recruiter about a new job, and 55 per cent would take a pay cut to be happier at work – slightly below the national average of 58 per cent.

Earlier this year, travel search company Skyscanner and video company VistaBee were voted Edinburgh’s top employers.

Skyscanner was praised for offering free fruit and drinks, subsidised sports, weekly masseuse, in-house library, nap and relaxation rooms and the opportunity to spend three weeks working at one of their ten offices around the world.

VistaBee said they had frequent team nights out on the house, where employees were encouraged to let their hair down and relax.

And last month, the Evening News reported how directors of The Solve, which advises other businesses on good HR practices, paid £5000 to take its entire workforce of seven mums on a four-day break to the Algarve to celebrate reaching a £300,000 turnover target.

Philip Politi, who has a hairdressing salon in Corstorphine, said: “I’ve worked in Edinburgh for 38 years and run my salon for over 26 years – I’ve loved every minute of it and the clients I’ve built up along the way. Edinburgh is a great city to build your career in with all its history, culture and a much higher standard of living than many other UK cities.

“When it comes to work satisfaction, for me it’s all about the relationships I build at work with colleagues and clients and also making sure I have a good work-life balance so I can get out and enjoy the city.”

Graham Birse, director of the Edinburgh Institute, said the Capital was fortunate to be such an attractive place with all its green space, heritage and festivals.

He said: “I think we also have quite a number of progressive employers who understand if you are going to get the best out of people you need to take the right approach.

“It’s good to know that Edinburgh is right up there for job satisfaction because the top talent in the financial sector, IT and the upper echelons of academia have global ambitions and potential. So if they are offered a job in Edinburgh, the fact it is highly rated for job fulfilment as well as other things can only help.”

ian.swanson@edinburghnews.com