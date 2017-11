An EDINBURGH chef is in the running to win Best Takeaway Chef at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Steven Zheng, of Savour Chinese Cuisine, in Anchorfield, will battle it out against four other UK competitors at this year’s British Takeaway Awards, which are run in association with Just Eat.

He will attend the star-studded national awards ceremony on November 27 at The Savoy in London, where winners will be chosen by a judging panel which includes celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott.