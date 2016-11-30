Edinburgh ‘more popular than ever’ during Christmas period

Edinburgh’s Christmas appears to be more popular than ever before, officials figures are showing.

Residents have taken advantage of the 20 per cent discount with 26,000 tickets sold – a 45 per cent increase on this time last year.

Edinburgh Christmas lights switch on 20/11/16

And increases in visitor numbers have also been seen at East Princes Street Garden, the ice rink at St Andrew Square and nearly 10,000 more tickets issued for the Street of Light on George Street.

Visitors are flocking to the city with bookings from 55 countries outside the UK including Costa Rica, Hong Kong, Philippines and Uruguay.

Charlie Wood, director of Edinburgh’s Christmas, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many people enjoying Edinburgh’s Christmas and spending time in the city centre with their family and friends. I’ve met people from all over the world enjoying the markets, the attractions and the Street of Light. It’s great to see Edinburgh providing such a warm welcome and attracting people to this city in winter.”

Adding to the festive music is a production of hit Broadway musical Five Guys Named Moe which has now opened at the Festival Square Theatre.

School children from Edinburgh are reminded to ask their schools for the secret code for free tickets to the ice rink in St Andrew Square.