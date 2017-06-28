Edinburgh’s Bonham Hotel sold to US investment group

The Bonham Hotel in Edinburgh’s west end has been snapped up by a group of US investors led by fund manager Richard Driehaus.

The boutique venue, on the city’s Drumsheugh Gardens, was sold for an undisclosed sum by an arm of global private investment firm Starwood Capital, which bought the property in 2015 as part of the Town House Collection, which included the Blythswood Hotel in Glasgow.

Spanning three Georgian townhouses, the 49-bed Bonham includes a bar and restaurant along with an 18-space car park. It is said to have “significant scope” for further development, including the addition of five more bedrooms, subject to planning permission.

Property consultant JLL acted on behalf of Starwood Capital Group for the off-market sale.

Kerr Young, of JLL’s hotels and hospitality group, said: “It is no surprise that the sale of The Bonham attracted significant interest from both domestic and international buyers, having long been regarded as one of Edinburgh’s most stylish and iconic hotels.

“Edinburgh currently boasts the strongest UK hotel market outside of London, with a thriving corporate, finance, tech and leisure market, attracting 35 million visitors each year creating £1.15 billion in revenue. This combination of factors provided a compelling investment proposition.”

