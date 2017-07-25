Edinburgh’s poshest care home to open in Cramond

WIth its own cinema, nail bar and dedicated barista, Cramond Residence looks more like a five-star hotel than a care home.

But the £12.5 million state-of-the-art complex is set to become the Capital’s poshest home for the elderly when it opens next year.

The 74-bedroom home will offer well-healed residents a fine dining restaurant, barbershop, hairdressing salon and private library.

Care home users will also be given a personalised exercise and healthy eating plan on arrival. Some of the deluxe rooms will give residents their own private patio garden.

The care home is situated in the upmarket Cramond area, where the titular character in the Muriel Spark novel, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie famously spent much of her time.

The area also boasts a beach, nearby golf course and 17th century Cramond Kirk.

The care home, on Cramond Road North, will be divided into nine separate houses, accommodating up to nine residents each. It has been decorated by award-winning Just Imagine Interiors.

A spokeswoman for the complex said they could not reveal how much residents would have to pay to live at the care home.

The home will have a dedicated dementia unit which could be open for use by the local community. A care home spokeswoman added: “The team at the Cramond Residence has been in contact with a local dementia service representative to discuss how we might work together.”

The opening of the care home, which was approved by city planners in 2011, will also bring 90 jobs to the area, with recruitment now under way for nurses, dementia carers, activity co-ordinators, housekeeping, and other support staff.

Eileen Gray, who will be general manager at Cramond Residence, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming new members to our team. We are passionate about delivering the finest care in Edinburgh and will be seeking the highest calibre of person to fill each and every role.

“Walker Healthcare is absolutely committed to personal and professional development of its employees and will offer all staff the opportunity to gain more qualifications in their chosen field.

“Cramond Residence is set to be somewhere people can really enjoy their later years with some added comfort and luxury, safe in the knowledge the finest of personalised care is available.”

Local SNP councillor Norman work said: “The city is crying out for good facilities like this that look after our older people, and with 90 jobs created it is an opportunity for anyone wishing to gain experience in a caring role.”

The home will also use the latest care home technology, including electronic care plans,which can be accessed on tablet devices. Health care professionals will assess every resident and work with them to prepare a personalised plan including physiotherapy, specialist dementia care and a nutritional eating plan.

