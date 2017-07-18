Edinburgh waits for City Deal amid fears it may never happen

Q How does a City Deal work?

A It is a bespoke funding package agreed between the UK and Scottish governments, the local councils and other partners like universities and jointly funded by the two governments, usually on a 50-50 basis.

Q Do all cities get them?

A There have been 30 since 2012 across the UK, including Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness. Edinburgh’s also includes East Lothian, Midlothian, West Lothian, Borders and Fife.

Q How much cash is involved?

A Glasgow got £1 billion. When the Edinburgh bid was handed over in 2015 the price tag was also £1 billion, with the potential to draw in a further £3.2bn of private sector investment.

Q What will the money be spent on?

A No definitive list has ever been published because the negotiations all take place behind closed doors, but the four priorities identified are housing, innovation, culture and tourism and infrastructure. Some specific projects have emerged, including a new concert hall to be built behind the RBS building in St Andrew Square.