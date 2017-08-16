EICC claims Scottish first with carbon-neutral event

Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) has claimed a first in Scotland after striking a deal to offset all the carbon generated during one of its events this week.

The Edinburgh Anaesthesia Festival (EAF), which will bring about 300 delegates to the city over three days, has bought carbon credits equivalent to the planting of 185 trees for a new Borders woodland.

Trees will be planted in the Borders to offset the event's carbon footprint. Picture: Contributed

EICC worked with woodlands developer Forest Carbon, Borders Forest Trust and the EAF to work out how many trees would be needed to offset the carbon linked to the festival, taking into account factors such as delegate numbers, their travel arrangements and event-related deliveries.

The EAF will also donate unused pads, pens and delegate bags to Mary’s Meals Backpack Project – which aims to provide food and education to some of the world’s poorest communities – and distribute surplus food from the event to Edinburgh’s homeless people via the Streetwork charity.

Marshall Dallas, chief executive of the EICC, said: “We have a long-standing dedication to working with partners like Forest Carbon and the Borders Forest Trust to deliver events that meet the highest possible standards, including social and environmental standards.

“With a growing reputation for holding some of the world’s leading medical conferences at the EICC, it’s fitting that the Edinburgh Anaesthesia Festival marks a first for Scotland in terms of tackling its carbon footprint.”

