First look: Plans for 89 new homes in Granton revealed

The regeneration of Granton has taken another step forward with plans for 89 new homes in the latest phase of the sprawling Waterfront development project.

This is the next stage of a four-phase plan for around 600 homes by developer Places For People and will connect with the existing development on Saltire Street.

Designed by Scottish architects Reiach and Hall, a five storey and two 11 storey blocks will be a mix of flats and houses,

Designed to capitalise on views across the Forth and south east over The Walk and the city beyond.

Places for People group development director Colin Rae said: “Placemaking is at the heart of what we do as a developer which means we put people first and prioritise high quality design, taking inspiration from the surrounding area and local communities to create safe, welcoming and sustainable new neighbourhoods where people will want to live.

“Waterfront Avenue is a distinctive development that is providing much-needed mixed-tenure housing for Edinburgh. Of the 89 homes in this phase, 33 are for affordable rent and 56 will be available for sale.

“Residents benefit from plenty of open space, easy access to the city centre and routes through the site leading to Granton Harbour.

“The regeneration of the area stalled during the recession, but with these proposals and other planned developments the outlook for Granton Waterfront is very positive.”

The apartments, set around a courtyard with communal garden, will have large full-height windows with full or “juliette” balconies.

The linear park along The Walk connects Waterfront Avenue with the coast and is a key landscape feature in creating a new residential community at Granton.

Places for People kick-started the Waterfront revival ten years ago with completion of the first phase of their development known as Upper Strand.

Upper Strand provided over 130 homes and commercial space in a mix of four and 11 storey high apartment buildings.

Since then, nearby Lighthouse Court, a development of 62 low energy homes in a mix of townhouses, maisonettes and flats was completed in 2013 and Waterfront Avenue Phase 2, is currently under construction providing 67 one, two and three bed apartments and 33 townhouses.

The developers plan to complete 2000 new homes in the city over the next three years, with work currently under way including a new community at Shrubhill on Leith Walk, Urban Eden at Meadowbank, 55 Degrees North at Granton Waterfront and The Green at Longstone.

