Gorgie Farm named as living wage employer

Gorgie Farm has become the 800th organisation in Scotland to be accredited as a living wage employer.

Fair Work Secretary Keith Brown visited Gorgie City Farm on Thursday to mark the milestone.

The Scottish Government has set a target of reaching 1,000 accredited employers by autumn 2017.

Organisations can join the scheme if they pay employees the “real living wage”, which is currently £8.45 an hour and is set to reflect the real cost of living.

Mr Brown said: “This is a significant step in our drive to promote fairer working environments for Scottish employees and ensures people’s basic wage continues to meet the real cost of living.

“Paying the real living wage makes sense for businesses.

“It’s an investment in people and all the evidence shows it leads to increased productivity and reduced staff absence while sending a strong signal to customers about fairness.

“I am particularly pleased that Gorgie City Farm has made this commitment, setting a good example to other employers around the country.”

Josiah Lockhart, chief executive of Gorgie City Farm, said: “Becoming a living wage organisation is an important milestone for Gorgie City Farm, acting on our charity’s principals of supporting people to live fuller, more equitable lives.”