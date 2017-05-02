Grangemouth chemical plant evacuated due to ‘major incident’

The Grangemouth Ineos petrochemicals plant has evacuated workers amid reports of a gas leak.

Around 1200 people work at the refinery have been removed from the plant following safety fears.

Emergency services are attending a “major incident” at the plant which is now in lock down.

Members of the public and school pupils are being advised to stay inside following the incident. Pupils are being kept in over lunch as a precaution.

Plant operators Ineos confirmed an ongoing incident is taking place.

Police Scotland has stated it is dealing with an emergency incidents and a text alert has been sent out to schools.

According to reports, the text alert read: “Major incident at INEOS, Police Scotland advise as precaution to keep all pupils in school over lunchtime. Will update asap.”

Road around the area have been closed.