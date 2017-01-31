Haggis and black pudding US ban ‘could be lifted’

Traditional Scottish haggis has been banned in America since the 1970s.

But now, along with black pudding, Scottish lamb and beef, the dish could be back on the menu stateside.

The US Department of Agriculture has long objected to one of the key ingredients in the Scottish delicacy – sheep’s lung.

No food for human consumption, whether made locally in the USA or imported from overseas, can contain the animal organ.

Authentic haggis is a savoury pudding containing sheep’s pluck – the heart, liver and lungs – minced with onions, spices and oatmeal.

This is often encased in a casing made of the animal’s stomach.

But now, after years of negotiation, the Scottish Government says it is “hopeful” the ban could be lifted this year.

A spokeswoman said: “Discussions with the United States Department of Agriculture to agree the detailed technical rules are ongoing and we are hopeful restrictions on the export of lamb, haggis, beef and black podding will be lifted during the first half of this year.”

American President Donald Trump’s mother was born and grew up in Scotland, just a few miles away from the home of the famous Stornoway Black Pudding.

Stornoway butcher John Smith, said: “If Mr Trump lifts the ban on exporting them to America we will send him a black pudding. He would be doing his old town a favour.”

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil. chairman of the Commons International trade committee, added: “I have long called for this ridiculous ban to be lifted. Stornoway black pudding is the bes tin the world and the Americans should be allowed to enjoy it.”