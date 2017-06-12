Holyrood Distillery launches £5.5m fundraising drive

A multimillion-pound fundraising drive has been launched to help finance a new single malt whisky and spirits distillery in Edinburgh, set to return malt distilling to the Scottish capital after 90 years.

Holyrood Distillery has officially started the £5.5 million drive, led by chartered accountant Johnston Carmichael, to help fund a distillery and visitor centre spanning nearly 12,000 square feet and earmarked to open to the public next year.

It said the fundraising launch marks the latest milestone in its progress, after City of Edinburgh Council last year approved development of the 180-year-old Engine Shed building and site on St Leonard’s Lane.

Holyrood Distillery is a joint development by David Robertson, former master distiller for The Macallan, and Rob and Kelly Carpenter of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society.

Carpenter said the firm is optimistic about creating something “quite different from the typical distillery start-up”.

