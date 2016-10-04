HSBC to close Edinburgh contact centre

BANKING giant HSBC has announced it is closing its contact centre in Edinburgh and moving staff to Hamilton.

It said 186 staff currently based in the Capital had been asked to transfer the 38 miles to Hamilton, while three others had been offered redundancy.

The closure is due to take effect before February next year.

HSBC - which employs 3700 people across Scotland - said the move would centralise the bank’s contact centre operations in Scotland.

Those unable to move to Hamilton will be offered redundancy or redeployment.

Joe Gordon, head of UK contact centres at HSBC, said: “Our intention is that as many of our colleagues as possible will move with us to Hamilton.

“With the exception of three roles which are duplicated and have been placed at risk of redundancy, all colleagues have the option to move with their roles to Hamilton.

“We will be offering relocation support in accordance with our relocation policy.”

The Unite union criticised today’s announcement.

Unite assistant Scottish secretary Mary Alexander said: “Unite believes that the closure of this contact centre is badly timed - as staff in other contact centres are telling us that they are already very stretched.

“We have made it clear to HSBC that we are strongly opposed to any compulsory job losses, and the Bank is offering jobs in their Hamilton contact centre for almost all the people currently employed in Edinburgh.

“But we know that the option of relocating to the new site will be very difficult for many staff. The union is on hand to provide support and advice to our members and to make sure their rights are protected.”