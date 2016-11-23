Innis & Gunn launches St Andrews Beer Kitchen

Craft brewer Innis & Gunn has opened the doors of its third Beer Kitchen bar and restaurant as it presses ahead with plans to further expand the concept.

The launch, on North Street in St Andrews, comes after the Edinburgh-headquartered firm opened its inaugural Beer Kitchen site in the Scottish capital last summer, which was followed by a second venue, in Dundee, earlier this year.

Innis & Gunn said the Edinburgh location has already doubled its Christmas bookings for this year, with food now representing 40 per cent of its retail business.

READ MORE: Brewer Innis & Gunn launches £1m push to fund expansion

Retail managing director David Hall said: “There has been a fantastic response to our Beer Kitchens since we opened in Edinburgh last year. It’s proof to us that we’ve found a concept that truly resonates with the public and we’re excited to roll it out in more cities across Scotland and from next year, England.

“St Andrews is a town packed full of beer and food enthusiasts looking for drinking and dining experiences that have passion and craft behind them. We’re certain they will have their needs met by The Beer Kitchen.”

Innis & Gunn, which recently raised £1 million within 72 hours of launching a crowdfunding campaign, plans to open four more Beer Kitchens across Scotland over the next 12 months, including in Glasgow, along with its first sites in England and a venue in Toronto, Canada.

The fundraising will also help the firm increase beer production at its Inveralmond brewery in Perth, with the aim of doubling turnover to £25m within the next three years.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook