Jeweller Laing backs direct Edinburgh-China flights

Jewellery firm Laing Edinburgh has been named as the first official sponsor in plans to introduce a direct flight from Scotland to China.

The family-owned company is supporting the Edinburgh-China Air Link Project, which is being developed by Marketing Edinburgh, Edinburgh Airport and The City of Edinburgh Council to help attract a direct route aimed at boosting business and tourism.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, joined Kathy Xin Luo, Laing’s Chinese business development manager, to sign up to the deal.

Dewar said: “Our focused approach to bring direct connectivity between Edinburgh and China will deliver a massive tourism boost for the city and for the country’s economy.

“Support from a business of the calibre of Laing’s demonstrates the energy behind our campaign and highlights the great gains that can be won when we secure this direct link.”

