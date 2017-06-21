Napier and EICC team up for degree in business events

Edinburgh Napier University and the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) have teamed up to offer what they say is the first course of its kind in the UK.

The pair have launched a master’s degree in business events to tap into the fast-growing UK events sector, worth more than £40 billion.

The course at Napier’s Craiglockhart Campus will start in September with the first intake set to number 12 to 15 students, and the EICC will provide work placements for the students and deliver guest lectures.

EICC chief executive Marshall Dallas said: “The business events industry is a fast-growing segment of Scotland and the UK’s economy and it’s more important than ever in 2017 that we keep ahead of global competition.”

He also said the tie-up marks “the first step in an ongoing partnership” with Napier.

Professor James O’Kane, dean of Napier’s Business School, added: “The collaboration of the Business School and EICC has enabled the creation of a novel programme that will produce employment-ready graduates with skills and experience aligned to the strategic challenges of the tourism sector, nationally and internationally.”

• Kirkintilloch-based communications company Exchange Communications has entered a partnership with City of Glasgow College to deliver specialist training to computer networking students.

