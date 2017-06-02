New owner checks in at Edinburgh’s Tune Hotel

The owner of a string of hotels in Edinburgh, including the five-star boutique establishment The Howard, has added to its portfolio in the capital.

The Edinburgh Collection, part of global group Palm Holdings, has acquired the 189-room Tune Hotel in the west end of the city.

Edinburgh Collection managing director Ricky Kapoor, left, with Palm Holdings chief Sheetal Kapoor. Picture: Contributed

It has been re-branded as the Haymarket Hub Hotel and joins The Howard, Channings, the Old Waverley and the Holyrood ApartHotel serviced apartments within the portfolio. The acquisition brings the total number of bedrooms at the Edinburgh Collection to more than 400.

The hotel sits opposite Haymarket railway station and also benefits from access to Edinburgh Airport via bus and tram services.

Its new owner said the “business class” offering would include enhanced facilities and “inclusive services for traveller convenience”. There are also plans to expand the lounge area.

Ricky Kapoor, managing director of the Edinburgh Collection, said: “This new addition to our Edinburgh portfolio will enable us to further meet the demands of a variety of visitors and travellers to Scotland’s capital. The Edinburgh Collection is now very well placed to provide a variety of accommodation styles.”

Sheetal Kapoor, group chief executive of Palm Holdings, added: “We are extremely excited with this UK acquisition as it follows on the heels of the purchase of the Holiday Inn Orlando SW Celebration Area only six weeks ago and makes us one step closer to achieving a total room count of in excess of 2,000 rooms.”

