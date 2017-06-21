Peace Recruitment Group embarks on digital overhaul

Peace Recruitment, the construction jobs specialist, has overhauled its online presence by introducing audio job adverts and TripAdvisor-style reviews for its consultants.

The Edinburgh-based firm said the shake-up of its technology, carried out by digital partner Bold Identities, was aimed at boosting customer service and passing control over the recruitment process to candidates and employers.

The consultants in the office seem to be up for the challenge Chris Peace

Managing director Chris Peace, who founded the recruiter in 2009, said: “I have always said to my team ‘if you get the service right the sales will look after themselves.’

“I hope I am proved correct, as if we do not make the grade there will be nowhere to hide as the results are real-time and published on our new website automatically. The consultants in the office seem to be up for the challenge.”

Clients will be asked to provide feedback at key intervals via text message or email, and the results will automatically be loaded to Peace’s website. The firm, which says it is the only UK recruitment company to be a member of the Institute of Customer Service, said the technology has been specifically designed to make sure its consultants are prioritising “service over sales”.

Along with the TripAdvisor-inspired feedback system for its 18 specialist consultants, Peace has launched JobCasts – audio-based adverts that allow candidates to listen to available positions and apply directly from their mobile devices.

Peace said: “This service will let people keep up to date via their smart device with what relevant jobs are available no matter where they are. Also it’s so much more personal, and less time consuming, hearing about the job directly from the consultant rather than taking the time to read another generic job specification.”

The move comes after Peace Recruitment, which recently expanded into the London market and has a target to grow its consultant numbers to 30 by the end of the decade, launched a specialist arm focusing on temporary workers. The division is headed by Alison Blake, who is responsible for contract and freelance recruitment, covering professional and technical roles in construction management, surveying, architecture, civil and structural engineering and building services.

Bold Identities co-founder Richard Evans said: “From our initial discussions with the Peace Recruitment Group it was agreed that we wanted to come up with something completely bespoke and brand new.

“We have developed a unique state-of-the-art online platform that works on real-time information, making the feedback process simple, interactive and effective. This allows both clients and candidates alike to record feedback specifically on the consultant’s performance based on customer service.”

