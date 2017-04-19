Plans for 1400 homes near Edinburgh Airport are rejected

Plans for 1400 new homes on land near Edinburgh Airport have been thrown out after councillors agreed the development in breach of planning rules.

Officials recommended the committee refuse the £280 million application based on eight points including the incorporation of greenbelt land in the plans and the adverse impact it would have on the surrounding landscape.

The SNP’s Sandy Howat raised accusations levelled at the city council from applicant West Craigs Ltd. of key detail believed to be missing from the report. He said he was loathed to refuse the application for much-needed housing if the council had been at fault, but the committee refused the plans.