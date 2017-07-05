Scotland escapes recession with 0.8% economic growth

Scotland has escaped a recession after the economy grew by 0.8 per cent during the first quarter of the year, it has emerged.

Growth had shrunk by 0.2 per cent in the previous quarter and two consecutive periods of negative growth would have left the country in recession.

But the 0.8 per cent growth is four times the rate of UK GDP growth over the same period.

Last week, prominent economic research unit Fraser of Allander Institute predicted the country faced slipping into recession.

On an annual basis, compared to the first quarter of 2016, the Scottish economy grew by 0.7 per cent

Scottish Economy Secretary Keith Brown said: “Today’s figures are welcome and reinforce the fact that the fundamentals of Scotland’s economy are strong. Scotland’s output is now 6 per cent above the pre-recession level and unemployment is at its lowest ever level.

“Since late 2014 our growth rate has been impacted significantly by the fortunes of the North Sea with around two thirds of the slowdown in 2016 attributed to the onshore impact of lower oil prices. Today’s figures show a rise in output in industries linked to the North Sea for the first time since 2014. While there is no room for complacency, these figures - alongside a number of recent business surveys - indicate that there is growing confidence in the sector.

The resumption of steel production at the Dalzell plant has been at the heart of the recovery after the Scottish Government helped pave the way for a take-over of the facility by Liberty House. This has helped drive an expansion in manufacturing in the first quarter of the year.

Today’s growth figures mark the highest rate of quarterly growth in Scotland since the end of 2014.

Services in Scotland grew by 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of the year, while production grew by 3.1 per cent. However, the construction industry shrank by 0.7 per cent.

Mr Brown added: “The re-opening of Dalzell is just one of the actions the Scottish Government is taking to boost manufacturing - we are also supporting for expansion of the aluminium smelter at Lochaber and the development of a new manufacturing centre in Renfrewshire.

“While today’s figures are positive, we will continue to do everything possible to support the performance of Scotland’s economy, particularly as Brexit uncertainty continues to cast a shadow over the future economic outlook.

Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell swelcomed the recovery, but warned that, over the year, Scotland is still lagging behind the rest of the UK.

He said: “These are very encouraging figures. The Scottish economy is returning to growth and I am pleased to see that the manufacturing sector in particular is making the most of export opportunities.

“But, over the year, Scotland has continued to lag behind the UK as a whole - so there is still a lot of work to do.

“The Scottish Government has extensive powers at their disposal to grow and support the economy and these figures underline the need for our two governments to work together as we prepare to leave the EU.

“Brexit will bring new opportunities. We need to ensure Scottish business can take full advantage.”