Shareholders back £11bn Standard Life - Aberdeen Asset Management deal

Shareholders at Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management (AAM) have overwhelmingly approved the merger of the two companies.

More than 95 per cent of investors at AAM and 98 per cent at Standard Life gave the £11 billion tie-up the green light, with meetings held in London and Edinburgh respectively.

However, Standard Life played down the prospect that it was set to start talks imminently with a view to acquiring Scottish Widows from Lloyds Banking Group. Standard Life chairman Sir Gerry Grimstone said after its shareholders voted in favour of the AAM deal that it was a “very exciting moment” for the Edinburgh-based company, and he added that the combined entity would be a “major force” in the global financial market.

He also acknowledged that some people have wondered how the combined entity - set to have £670bn under management - will operate, with dual leadership by Keith Skeoch and Martin Gilbert. “There will be no confusion as to who does what,” Grimstone said.

The merger, which was agreed in March, is targeting cost savings of £200 million a year, and is expected to result in the loss of about 800 jobs over a three-year period from a global workforce of 9,000. Aberdeen Asset Management chairman Simon Troughton said: “We are pleased with the overwhelming support Aberdeen shareholders have shown for the proposed merger. “They recognise the strategic and financial rationale of the transaction which will create the UK’s largest active asset manager and one of the top 25 globally. The two businesses’ investment capabilities and distribution channels are highly complementary and by combining them we are well positioned to compete in an evolving global market environment. “Today represents another landmark for Aberdeen, which started 34 years ago as a £70m investment trust and grew to become a world-renowned asset manager managing billions of assets and employing thousands of people around the globe. This deal opens up significant opportunities across all facets of Aberdeen’s business and is an important step towards realising the company’s ambition of creating a world-class investment business with a truly global footprint.”