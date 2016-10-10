Tesco to fine people who wrongly park in disabled spaces

Tesco is set to introduce fines for customers who wrongly park in disabled or parent and child spaces at its stores.

The supermarket giant is to use a mobile app to allow staff to report the misuse of parking spaces.

Anyone who is reported for incorrectly using the spaces will receive a fine of £40, if it is paid within 14 days.

If not, the amount could rise to £70.

A Tesco spokesperson told peterboroughtoday.co.uk: “Many of our disabled customers rely on our disabled parking bays, so we’ve introduced our self-monitoring initiative to highlight the importance of using the bays properly, making it fairer and easier for everyone to find a parking space in Tesco.”

The scheme has been trialled in 81 stores where the company say colleagues and customers have noticed a positive impact.

It is now being rolled out to over 200 stores across the UK.

The company says it makes no money from running the scheme but is doing it to help customers who need to use the spaces.

Handheld devices which will carry the app will be shared between stores.