Caitlyn Vanbeck to sing at Burns Supper

LORD Provost Donald Wilson is to host a £100-a-head Burns Supper to raise money for the OneCity Trust.

The supper on Thursday, January 26 at Prestonfield House aims to raise at least £20,000 to support projects tackling inequality and social exclusion in Edinburgh.

Guests will be entertained by actor and TV presenter Christopher Biggins, comedian Susan Morrison, former professional footballer Jim Leishman MBE and 18-year-old singing sensation Caitlyn Vanbeck, who recently rose to fame on the X Factor.

Caitlyn joined the Lord Provost yesterday to launch the Supper and back his fundraising appeal.

She said: “I was overwhelmed by the messages I received from fellow Scots during my time on the X Factor and I want to give something back by singing for the Burns Supper.

“I hope the Lord Provost’s event not only raises money, but awareness for the Trust and the need to support community projects.”

Councillor Wilson said: “The OneCity Trust is a charity close to my heart. Scotland’s great Capital has much to be proud of, but there are many people who do not have access to the privileges living in Edinburgh brings.

“It is my mission to tackle all forms of social exclusion in the city and to bring about a true sense that we all belong in ‘One City’.”