Call for crackdown on fireworks in Edinburgh

LAWS on fireworks should be fully devolved to Holyrood so MSPs can get tough on their sale and use, Edinburgh Eastern’s Ash Denham has said.

The SNP’s Ms Denham called for action after a policewoman suffered serious burns after confronting the firework thugs.

Ash Denham, MSP

“I am deeply concerned and disturbed by the violent use of fireworks throughout Edinburgh Eastern,” said the MSP. “It’s particularly troubling that police officers and the fire service were targeted with fireworks as they were trying to respond to the situation. Rightly so, many constituents have contacted me advocating for stricter laws around fireworks.

“I believe that stricter laws should be imposed, which is why I have asked the UK government to devolve full legislative control over the sale, purchase and use of fireworks to the Scottish Parliament.

“Doing so will ensure Scotland is able to set regulations as it sees fit. Based on what occurred during Bonfire Night last night, it is clear we need to revisit such laws so that the safety of residents, police officers and firefighters is not jeopardised in such a manner again.”

Spt Mandy Paterson said: “My thoughts are with the officer who was injured last night. She has worked in the Muirhouse area for a number of years. Her injuries are fortunately not life threatening but are serious. As always, we had additional officers on duty to deal with any additional firework or bonfire-related incidents over the last week and sadly, the behaviour of a few individuals has undermined what should be an enjoyable time for our communities.”