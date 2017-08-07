Call to join world record ceilidh bid

Have your say

FUN-seeking festival goers are being recruited for a world record ceilidh bid this weekend in aid of charity.

Sick children’s cause When You Wish Upon a Star is hoping to sign up 1,500 for the attempt in Princes Street Gardens on Sunday.

And with world record guardians Guinness confirming the current ceilidh attendance mark stands at 250, the going looks good – weather permitting.

“It’s such a fun event and raising money for such a wonderful cause,” said organiser and charity fundraising assistant Judith King.

“Every penny raised from this event will be used to grant the wishes of children throughout Scotland living with a terminal or life-threatening illness.”

The charity has booked the Ross Bandstand at West Princes Street Gardens for a Ceilidh in the Park extravaganza from 11am to 2pm on Sunday.

And if numbers require, dancers can spill over into the gardens around the bandstand – in an event officially registered as part of the Fringe – at Fringe Venue 362.

Included in the festivities will be the world record attempt for the largest Gay Gordons dance gathering.

Participants will be charged an entry fee of £5 per person with proceeds going towards the work of When You Wish Upon a Star.

The charity aims to grant the wishes of children who are living with life-threatening illnesses – granting over 16,000 wishes across the UK since 1990.

Last Christmas, the charity took more than 100 children from across Scotland on a dream journey from Waverley Station to Glamis Castle .

The youngsters hopped on board the Northern Polar Express for a trip with their families, volunteers and elves.

Charity patron Nicola Wood, former Miss Scotland winner and TV presenter, was also on hand to help out and make the day extra special.

Sunday’s ceilidh will feature the traditional 10-13 piece band, DJ and caller – all to generously donate their time to play.

“We are hoping to have about 1000 to 1500 people present but want the wider community and beyond,” said Ms King.

“We really want this event to be a success and are getting the word out,” she added.

Simon Thoumire of the Fringe said: “A ceilidh is one of the best ways to bring people together.

“It’s a fantastic effort and amazing that they’re doing this for charity and promoting Scotland to the world.”

Jessica Dawes of Guinness World Records said: “We do have a record category for largest attendance at a ceilidh, single venue, however, this record is not currently held by anyone.

“The minimum requirement is 250 people in attendance. We wish them the best of luck.”

For further details, or to sign up, visit the When You Wish Upon a Star website at www.whenyouwishuponastar.org.uk or Facebook page at www.facebook.com\WhenYouWishScotland

andy.shipley@edinburghnews.com