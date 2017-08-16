Cancer survivor takes a leap of faith

When Carolanne Bryce was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 she was treated at the Oncology department at St Johns in Livingston.

She got to know many of the staff well during her visits and was thankful of the kindness and care they gave ger.

As a result, she decided on a way in which she could thank the medical team for their first class care and attention.

“They are all so fabulous and I am so grateful for my treatment and the way in which they have helped me out of a dark place and into the light,” explains Carolanne, who was about to celebrate her 55th birthday in a most unusual way.

“So I decided I would do a parachute jump to raise funds.”

She decided she would divide the cash raised between Bosom Buds of Scotland who support breast cancer patients with superb pamper days and support and the Oncology team.

True to her word, Strathallan air strip was chosen and after arriving on the appointed day, Carolanne was shown the ropes.

Carolanne, of Armadale, admits she was nervous ahead of the daring fundraiser but said her determination to do something different and give something back to the hospital which helped her kept her going.

She said: “I was more afraid the jump would not be able to take place if the weather was unsuitable.”

Carolanne revealed she kept her eyes wide open as she floated down to earth strapped to an experience instructor, saying: “I did not want to miss a thing”.

There were cheers from her parents, children and friends during the jump and Carolanne read a special speech of thanks to be read out to her waiting admirers in which she thanked friends and family for their support.

Local councillor Damian Timson was even invited along to the special cheque presentation for £5200 where specialist nurse Linda Hammel represented Bosom Buds and nursing staff represented the Oncology department.

East Livingston and East Calder Cllr Timson said: ”In a world where the words brave and courageous are often over-used I am so pleased to apply them to Carolanne, whose magnificent achievement and bravery in jumping out of a plane at 10,000 feet is to be greatly praised and admired.”

Bosom Buds spokesperson Linda Hammel said the charity aims to use the donation money to install wifi at the treatment ward where many patients have to remain all day long.

She also confided Carolanne has accepted another challenge in the future – to be a fashion model in a forthcoming Bosom Buds charity fashion show.