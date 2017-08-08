Capital duo run for children’s charity

Capital residents Jessica Adair and Stephen Bell helped raise an incredible £245,000 by taking part in this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon to help children’s charity Barnardo’s Scotland support vulnerable children.

The two participants joined 130 Barnardo’s runners for the epic 26.2 mile race, raising £5,500 between them.

Jessica, 32, a Senior Content Editor, said: “I’ve had my sights set on the London Marathon for a couple of years now – I’ve always loved watching it on TV and I’m so excited that this year I’m going to be there, taking part.

“It was such a special day – it was gruelling at times but the amazing support throughout was so motivating and the feeling when I reached the finish-line was exhilarating.”

Director of Barnardo’s Scotland, Martin Crewe, said: “Taking part in the London Marathon and finishing the race is a huge challenge and a great achievement.

“Their efforts will enable us to continue our vital work to transform the lives of thousands of vulnerable children across Scotland.

“We couldn’t do this without the support and dedication of people like our wonderful runners raising those all-important funds. A massive congratulations to you all.”

Barnardo’s has now opened applications to join Team Barnardo’s for the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon.

Each successful applicant will benefit from support from the charity’s dedicated events team, a training day with its Challenge Event Ambassador Daley Thompson – Britain’s Olympic winning decatholon star – with support and inspiration from celebrities, sport therapists and experts in nutrition.

Participants will also receive a personalised Barnardo’s running vest, a free sports massage and entry into the Barnardo’s VIP London Marathon Party. The charity’s Jordyn Armstrong added: “This is a brilliant opportunity to get involved in fundraising for an incredible charity. Every step you take really does help to make a difference for every child supported by Barnardo’s Scotland.”

For more information about joining the Barnardo’s team visit www.barnardos.org.uk/LondonMarathon.