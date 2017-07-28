Capital hair salons dominate Scottish awards shortlist

CAPITAL salons are bidding to prove they are a cut above the rest after the shortlist for Scottish Hairdresser of the Year revealed Edinburgh is dominating the competition with half of the finalists based in the city.

Stylists from Edinburgh’s Medusa Salons, Ishi and Jason Hall Hairdressing all received nominations for the industry-leading award.

Colin McAndrew, owner of Medusa, Paul Paterson, of Ishi and Jason Hall are now set to attend the award ceremony in London on November 27.

The Scottish category forms part of the British Hairdressing Awards (BHA), organised by trade publication Hairdressers Journal International.

Medusa salon nominee Colin McAndrew said it was no surprise to see a number of Edinburgh salons nominated, believing they have a nationwide reputation for producing top-quality stylists.

He said: “The community of hairdressers in Edinburgh is very tight-knit, we all know each other and we all know how hard other salons have worked to get this far.

“From the seventies until now, there really has been a lot of very talented hairdressers working in the city who’ve either stayed and established really cool brands or have left to go off and do something bigger around the world.

“Hairdressing here is booming, and it’s because we are dedicated to delivering the most up-to-date and beautiful hair styling available anywhere in the world.

“Even now, it’s such a talented group, it’s an honour to be nominated alongside them.”

Salons in Glasgow, Livingston and Inverness make up the final shortlist for the Scottish award, one of several regional prizes to be presented on the night.

The BHAs have been the top industry awards in hairdressing since 1985.

Medusa have three salons around the city, with properties on Bread Street, Teviot Place and the Grassmarket, while Ishi can be found on Roseneath Street and Hanover Street.

Jason Hall hairdressing is based on Colinton Road in Craiglockart, with Mr Hall also nominated for the Men’s Hairdresser of the Year prize alongside a number of stylists from across Britain.

However, Mr McAndrew revealed he’s looking to claim the bragging rights from another finalist, with close friend and Ishi owner Paul Paterson nominated in the same category.

And the Medusa stylist is hoping the friendly rivalry doesn’t spill over as the pair prepare to take on a mammoth charity cycle challenge from London to Paris in September.

He said: “Me and Paul have been mates for years, so it’s good to be up against him, I’ve always said if I didn’t win, I’d like the award to go to him.

“But that doesn’t mean I don’t want it, I think there will be a bit of winding up if one of us does get it, we’re probably lucky we’re doing the charity cycle in September before the ceremony.

“We are sharing a hotel room, so I may have to warn him to sleep with an eye open.”