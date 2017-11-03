Capital pays tribute on Poppy Day

St Andrew Square turned into a sea of red for Edinburgh Poppy Day to provide life-changing support for Scotland’s Armed Forces community.

The annual event, now in its fourth year, saw more than 300 collectors out on the streets of the Capital yesterday selling poppies with organisers hoping to beat last year’s fundraising total of £20,000.

A spitfire took part in the event

A replica Spitfire took centre stage in St Andrew Square with members of the public enjoying the chance to sit in the pilot seat. The sun shone as thousands descended on the square for the party atmosphere which featured music from Amy Hawthorn as well as the Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland and a living re-enactment.

Gordon Michie, the head of fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “Edinburgh Poppy Day has been absolutely brilliant from start to finish.

“Mercifully, the rain stayed off, which allowed all who came along to enjoy a special day, and I want to thank everyone who has volunteered to ensure everything ran smoothly. The people of Edinburgh who have been overwhelming once again in their support for the 2017 Poppy Appeal.”

The Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, Ken Macintosh MSP, was put through his paces as he launched the first ever Poppy Ride event.

Mr Macintosh was one of more than 30 MSPs who pedalled more than a mile on a static bike, which was situated within the parliament, and was joined by former Royal Marines officer and now chief executive of Poppyscotland, Mark Bibbey.

Colonel Bibbey said: “It was fantastic to see so many MSPs being such good sports. While the Poppy Ride was intended to be a bit of fun, it has helped us deliver an important message about the ongoing challenges many in our Armed Forces community face.”