Capital’s first firework display goes off with bang

IT might only be Hallowe’en tonight, but the year’s first major fireworks display has already gone off with a bang.

Hundreds of people turned out at Hopetoun House in South Queensferry to watch the annual spectacular.

Beforehand, organisers had promised “an extra touch of magic, wizardry and sorcery” and crowds certainly weren’t disappointed as dazzling colours illuminated the night sky and fire jugglers performed.

A variety of food stalls also went down a treat, while a huge bonfire at the centre of proceedings kept everyone warm.

With a string of other fireworks displays set to take place across Edinburgh and the wider Lothians over the next week, the standard was definitely set at Hopetoun House.