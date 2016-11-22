Capital to host influential European political summit

ONE of Europe’s most prestigious conferences is to be held in the Capital in 2018.

Eurocities, the network and platform for Europe’s mayors and political leaders to address key challenges faced by cities, will take place at the EICC for the first time.

Edinburgh has been a member since 1991 and the annual event is usually attended by around 400-500 delegates including representatives from city authorities.

Councillor Gavin Barrie, economy leader at the city council, said: “It is a great honour for Edinburgh to be chosen to host this prestigious event in 2018.

“It will be a tremendous boost to the city’s economy, particularly for the EICC. It will be a valuable opportunity to welcome cities from across Europe to Edinburgh to showcase and share know-how, expertise and ideas with our Eurocities colleagues.”