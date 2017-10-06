Capitals ice hockey star Mike joins uni

The new signing for Edinburgh Capitals, Mike Cazzola, has not only joined Edinburgh’s ice hockey team - he has committed to a two year physiotherapy programme at Queen Margaret University.

Mike, who is originally from Ontario, was recruited by the Capitals having had a hugely successful rookie season in the East Coast Hockey League in the North America.

He was a top point scorer for his club, The Fort Wayne Komets, and also the top point scoring rookie in the ECHL.

Edinburgh Capitals has welcomed the ECHL All Rookie All Star with open arms and has high hopes for his future contribution to the team and for his impact on the sport in Scotland.

Before coming to Scotland at the end of August, Mike spent four years studying at Acadia University in Nova Scotia. He studied a degree in Kinesiology – while contining to post impressive numbers scoring 133 points in just 107 games for his university.

Over his four seasons attending the university, he was never out of the top two in scoring and was top scorer twice.

Part of the appeal of coming to Scotland was the chance to enrol with QMU on its two year MSc Physiotherapy course. The School of Health Sciences at QMU provides the largest range of professional healthcare courses in Scotland.

Mike has always liked to challenge himself – academically and physically – so he is delighted to be combining his hockey playing skills with the chance to study at postgraduate level.

He said: “Combining my passion for ice hockey with the chance to study physiotherapy at QMU is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“Scotland is renowned throughout the world for the quality of its higher education and I feel privileged to have the chance to experience and benefit from the country’s education system.

“I am really looking forward to becoming part of the QMU community, discovering the beautiful city of Edinburgh and the East Lothian coast, and contributing to the development of the Edinburgh Capitals.”

Professor Fiona Coutts, Dean of the School of Health Sciences at QMU, said: “We are sure that with Mike’s understanding of physical activity, coupled with his existing academic knowledge, that he is well equipped to take on the challenges of the our MSc Physiotherapy pre-registration programme.

“Mike is going to be kept extremely busy during his two year scholarship with QMU which will involve juggling intensive course work and 1000 hours of placement with his sports commitments.

“However, as a successful athlete I’m sure he will relish the challenge. We look forward to helping him settle into the QMU community, supporting him on his learner journey and encouraging him to achieve his academic goals.”