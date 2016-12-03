Car crashes into Virgin train in South Lanarkshire

A Virgin train has collided with a car at the Cleghorn level crossing causing severe disruption to train services between Glasgow Central and Lanark.

The car was dragged along the track for around 80 yards after colliding with a Virgin train shortly before 7pm this evening.

It is believed that the car turned onto the railway track at the level crossing unintentionally with reports suggesting that there are no casualties following the incident, with those in the car able to get out. Furthermore, the train did not derail following the incident.

British Transport Polices released a statement which read: “Just after 6.46pm we were called to Cleghorn level crossing in Lanark, Scotland following reports that a car was struck by a train.

“Officers from British Transport Police and Police Scotland are on scene and are being supported by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Fortunately, all occupants of the vehicle were able to exit before it was struck by train. There are no reported injuries at this stage.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of everyone on board the train and the vehilces occupants and look to understand how the car came to be on the tracks.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

“The Rail Accidents Investigation Branch and Officer of Rail and Road have been notified.”

While replacement buses are scheduled, operators have warned passengers that the service may not resume until tomorrow and that further delays could occur.

As a result of the accident services between Lanark & Glasgow will terminate and start at Motherwell.