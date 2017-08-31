Car dealer clocks up Noble 85 years

Car dealership Alex F Noble & Son is celebrating an impressive 85 years in business.

The family-owned and run firm has now over 100 full time staff, making it one of the biggest employers in Midlothian and puts the longevity of its business down to its continuity of ownership and proud family heritage.

Back in August 1932, Alex F Noble laid the foundations for his automotive business when he left an engineering job at Parsons Peebles to establish his own business at Milton Bridge near Penicuik. Combining petrol retailing with vehicle sales and repairs, the company began life representing the Austin brand.

Alex’s son William joined the business in 1956 and the family dynasty was maintained in the late 1970s when William’s three sons, David, Colin and Michael became third-generation employees of the company bearing their name.

When their father semi-retired in the mid 1980s to concentrate on other business interests, the brothers took over the running of the firm and their ambition and drive would subsequently elevate the Noble brand to heights their grandfather would have been truly proud of.

The family connection has been maintained with a fourth generation of the Noble family now involved in the business with Colin Noble Jnr, 21, employed as a technician at the Nissan dealership at Straiton.

The seeds of Alex F Noble & Son’s current identity were sown in 1996 when the company acquired the Subaru and Isuzu franchises. This enterprise was based in a former supermarket on Penicuik’s Edinburgh Road.

The new franchise was represented under the AF Noble & Son title, as the main Subaru and Isuzu dealership for Edinburgh and the Lothians and as it turned out, this would not be Noble’s final involvement with Japanese manufacturers.

By 2002, the firm had sold its original Milton Bridge site and relocated to its current 3.0 acre headquarters at Straiton by Loanhead, becoming Nissan dealers in January 2006.

David Noble, Dealer Principal, said: “There’s not many firms can celebrate 85 years in business, so we’re obviously proud to have reached this significant milestone in our history.

“We’ve great plans to develop the business even further over the next few years and are looking forward to our 100th anniversary in 2032”.

Last year the firm celebrated a ten year partnership with Nissan with the unveiling of a new look at its Straiton premises.

The firm has developed close connections with a number of well known local organisations including a now, seven year association with the annual Edinburgh Marathon Festival as official transport partner and a 31-year relationship with Lasswade Rugby Club as the club’s main sponsor.