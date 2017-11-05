Car driven into bonfire and police and firefighters attacked

A CAR was driven into a bonfire and police and firefighters came under attack amid Bonfire Night mayhem in the Capital.

At least four cars were reportedly set alight around Craigentinny as residents complained that the fire brigade were struggling to cope with the spate of incidents. Residents described police vans getting their windows smashed by youths in Muirhouse and fire fighters were kicked and punched as they tried to put out a fire at Lawfield Farm, Dalkeith. Rockets were set alight under cars and from highrise flats.