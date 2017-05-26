Care in Crisis: Summit aims to tackle Capital’s healthcare crisis

A HEALTH summit next week aims to come up with an action plan to help resolve Edinburgh’s care crisis.

The event on Tuesday will bring 350 medical professionals, carers and patients together to discuss the latest issues.

It comes after a joint report from the Care Inspectorate and Health Improvement Scotland released last week revealed a string of failures across the Capital.

Health Secretary Shona Robison backed the conference. “We need to listen to the lived experiences of people and keep them at the forefront of any decision,” she said.

“By asking ‘what matters to you?’ we are ensuring that those conversations between people and their practitioners continue and help shape their care journey.”

The Glasgow conference is hosted by the ALLIANCE – a membership charity lobbying on health issues by bringing together different campaign groups.

“The ALLIANCE continues to make a really positive contribution to the transformation agenda across health and social care and vital to that journey is placing people at the heart of care decisions,” said Ms Robison.

The charity is urging local authorities and the Scottish Government to “quicken the pace of change” in health and social care as the impact of austerity continues to bite.

Tuesday’s event will feature panels and workshops on issues affecting patients with long-term conditions, disabled people and unpaid carers.

Topics will include the Scottish Government’s flagship health and social care integration policy, public participation, budgeting and the role digital technology can play.

The ALLIANCE wants to see patients and communities involved in helping shape their own health and social care systems.

It comes after the publication of the Scottish Government’s Health and Social Care Delivery Plan last December.

Campaigners are keen to see more community involvement on Integration Joint Boards (IJBs), set up to integrate health and social care.

The ALLIANCE chief executive, Ian Welsh OBE, is confident Tuesday’s event can help draw-up a sector action plan – with plenty at stake.

“It’s well within the gift of health and social care professionals, those ­setting the strategic direction and people who use support and services and unpaid carers to come together and get to the heart of what matters to people in their lives and apply their knowledge to achieve the outcomes that are important to them,” he said.

“The risk of not doing so is too great.”