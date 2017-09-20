Cat had 15cm grass blade up his nose

A CAT that had trouble breathing was found to have a 15cm blade of grass stuck up his nose.

The pet, named Fergus Hamilton, was taken by his owner to a vet due to constant sneezing and coughing.

Jill MacDonald, from Inglis Vets in Edinburgh, discovered Fergus had something lodged up his nose but after sedating the cat, she was surprised at just how long the blockage was.

The vet said: “I couldn’t believe how much of the grass blade was coming from Fergus’s nose, so much so that afterwards I had to get a ruler to see just how long it was - it was a staggering 15cm.

“Poor Fergus would have been feeling a lot of discomfort, which is why it was crucial that his owner got him to us as quickly as they did.”